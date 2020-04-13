|
Brian Patrick Horton
Brian Patrick Horton left us on April 7, 2020. Born May 10, 1954 in Greenwich, Connecticut, Brian is remembered by his family as a sincere and caring person whose concern for the well being of others was always at the forefront of his mind. A creative and deep thinker, his passions went beyond his professional careers and military service. Brian was at times an aspiring author and storyteller. A curious soul, he was also an eternal student of politics and science. Brian's heart was grounded in family and friendships. He is a force that will be missed greatly by those that had the good fortune to know his kind and giving soul. Brian is survived by his three children, Kaitlyn, Ryan and Patrick; his daughters-in-law Randall and Yazmin; his grandchildren (who he loved dearly), Mia, Sydney, Bilal, and Owen; and his 4 siblings, Barbara, Tom, Dick and Robert
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 14, 2020