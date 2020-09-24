Brigid McManus
Jun. 4, 1924 – Sep 23, 2020. Brigid (Bridie, Mrs. M) McManus, longtime Byram resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, the 23rd of September at the Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home in Greenwich, where she had been a resident since suffering a debilitating stroke in the Spring of 2012. The stroke took her mobility but not her mind or her spirit.
Bridie was born in Glangevlin, County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, the second eldest of 14 children born to Rose and Edward Charles McGovern. Bridie immigrated to the US in 1949 and soon settled in her adopted home of Byram with husband Michael. Together they raised four children, Kathleen, Sheila, Michael and Edward.
Bridie, first with her husband Mike and after his death, with son Mike, was the proprietor of the Delavan Deli in Byram for 29 years from 1966 until 1995. Mrs. M's roast beef sandwiches were known far and wide and are still talked about to this day. Bridie was known by all for her determination, hard work and quick wit, delivered with her unmistakable Irish brogue.
Her extended family here and in Ireland was always her top priority. As the State-side matriarch of the McGovern clan, she was instrumental in helping brothers, sisters and cousins to establish lives here in the US as they arrived as new immigrants from the 'other side.' She welcomed all to her home, where she shared food, lodging, motherly advice and anything else they needed.
Bridie was a devout Catholic and started every day, no matter the season or weather, with a brisk walk to attend early Mass at Sacred Heart Church, where she would join her dear friends Anne Hallock, Helen McGoldrick and Peggy Donnelly in the last pew at the back of the church for their daily 'meeting.'
Bridie was an avid gardener and animal lover, and after retirement in 1995 she enjoyed her golden years tending to her home, her beautiful gardens and any-and-all stray cats, dogs, squirrels and chipmunks who appeared at her back door. She also enjoyed working at New Lebanon School as a poll worker during elections. She loved this opportunity to catch up with so many of her customers and friends whom she missed so much after retirement.
Her home and her kitchen were her domain, and she took great pride in hosting Holiday and family gatherings where she would be sure that all were comfortable, well fed and of good cheer. This continued even after her stroke. With a little help, and with her one good arm, she was still able to turn out her famous Irish raisin bread to be enjoyed by family and nursing home staff, much to her delight.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by brothers Charles, Eamonn, Thomas, Philip and Terrance, and sisters Marie and Peggy. She is survived by brothers Patrick and John and sisters Agnes, Anne, Ellen and Kate.
Bridie was blessed with seven grandchildren; Michael and Peter French, Madeline, Patrick and Sawyer McManus and Carly and Emily McManus, as well as her great-granddaughter, Adeline French.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home who provided such great care over the past eight years. The second floor staff was especially kind and attentive to her every need, and special thanks go out to Almira St. Armand, Joy Cuevas, Matty Kearny, Claudette Marshall, Dorrette Williams, Francesca Joseph, Ann Marie Fray, Clareta Carty, Venice Taylor, Sandra Phang, Doreen Wright, Jeannette Virgil and Cathy Sages.
A visitation will be held on Friday, the 25th of September from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, the 26th of September at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 38 Gold Street, Greenwich. Burial to immediately follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich. Those who wish to attend remotely are invited to partake in Bridie's mass via live stream through the following link. https://youtu.be/qNCVLXPh7eg
For those who wish to make a donation in Brigid's name, the family would like to suggest The Nathaniel Witherell and Sacred Heart Church in Byram.