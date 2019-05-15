|
|
Bruce K. Bernann
A longtime Greenwich resident, Bruce died April 24,2019 after a brief illness. Bruce grew up in Scarsdale, NY, graduated from Edgemont High School and Colgate University. After serving three years in the Navy, he embarked on a long and successful career in financial services, most recently at Nordberg Capital. Gifted athlete, staunch partner and formidable opponent, loyal Camp Dudley alum, steadfast friend. He enjoyed playing tennis, squash, paddle tennis, golf, ping pong, backgammon and watching the stock market. He is survived by his son Lowell, daughter-in-law Laura, and grandchildren Sarah and Ryan, all of Greenwich.
Published in GreenwichTime on May 15, 2019