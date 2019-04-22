Burnice Eleanor Fussell Hubbard

Burnice Eleanor Fussell Hubbard, age 105, passed away peacefully at her home in Greenwich on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

She was born on June 12, 1913 in Geneva, Nebraska to Harry and Bessie Fussell – the middle of five siblings.

She graduated from Geneva High School, University of California at Santa Barbara, and received a Master of Public Health degree from Yale University. Before attending college, she started work as a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse in Geneva. She taught high school home economics and after Yale, she worked as a nutritionist in the town of Greenwich. In Greenwich, she met and married Malvern Drexel Hubbard on June 12, 1947. In later years, she taught Sunday school and was a home economics substitute teacher in Greenwich.

She loved to cook, do all kinds of needlework (especially quilting), and be involved with numerous church activities. She is known for her more than 100 homemade flannel blankets ("Burnie blankets") given to new babies of friends and family. She was a true homemaker and had a warm heart for all including people she met for the first time. There was always something to eat and drink at home and she always made time to talk with others, a family trait shown to everyone.

She is survived by four children - Eleanor (Maynard) Vance, Patricia (James) May, Charles (Kathleen), and Robert (Robin). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and by nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, and her husband.

She has now been called by her God and she passed peacefully as she lived her life desiring peace for all.

A Memorial Gathering celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00 p,m, at 108 Indian Field Road (her residence). Burial will be private in the New Burial Grounds cemetery.