|
|
Camille Fauré-Bent
Camille Fauré-Bent, May 11, 1944 - Dec. 23, 2019, resident of Newmarket, NH formerly of Old Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully Dec. 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born in Cleburne, TX May 11, 1944 to Herman Fauré and Simone (nee McDonald) Fauré. She was a devoted mother of Candice Bent Spezzano (son-in-law Mark Spezzano) of Riverside, CT and Courtney Fauré Bent of Durham, NH. Camille is survived by her cherished sister Candice Fauré-Anderson and brother-in-law Peter Anderson. She was predeceased by her parents. Camille was a proud grandmother to Lucas and Harley Kachadorian. She was a loving aunt to Leif Anderson, Finn Anderson, Gaylen Bent, Baker Bent, and Parker Bent. Camille was survived by numerous dear cousins. Camille graduated from Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, IL. She attended the University of Mississippi and upon graduation began her career in the fashion industry at Lord & Taylor in New York City. She went on to become an Editor of Foreign Editions at Harper's Bazaar magazine. She will be remembered for her true love of fashion as an artform and for being ahead of her time in regards to her own personal style, interior design, art, and architecture, and she gave much of her time as a docent to many museums. But she will mostly be remembered for the true joy, positivity, and fun that she brought to every occasion. Camille had a way of bringing people together at her many dinner parties where she was able to share her joy of friendship and gourmet cooking. She was a loving, kind soul that embraced people from all walks of life and set a true example of inclusivity. Camille's most cherished moments were spending time with her family and close friends. We will miss Camille beyond measure for her love and kindness to all.
We would like to thank the staff at the Pines of Newmarket, Wentworth Hospice, The Inn at Deerfield, and the Amazing Place for their dedication, expertise, and incredible care for Camille during her illness. A private memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Camille's memory can be made to the . https://www.alz.org/
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 27, 2019