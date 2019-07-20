|
|
Carl S. Zelinsky
Carl S. Zelinsky, of Greenwich died July 19, 2019 at home. Born in Brockton, MA he was the son of the late Bernard Zelinsky and Janet Lazarus Zelinsky. Mr. Zelinsky started his insurance agency in Greenwich in 1980 and was very involved in the Greenwich community. He was also a supporter of the Greenwich and Nantucket Historical Society, and the Bruce Museum. Mr. Zelinsky is survived by his wife Irene Brant Zelinsky, a daughter Sandy Lorberbaum and her husband Neal, a son-in-law Cliff Berger, a sister Shirley Garber, and 6 grandchildren. Mr. Zelinsky was predeceased by a daughter Lisa Berger. Services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Ave. followed by Shiva held at his home at 522 Lake Avenue in Greenwich. Shiva hours are: Monday 1:00-4:00 P.M and 7:00-9:00 P.M and Tuesday 5:00-8:00 P.M. A memorial service will also be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, 57 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, alzdiscovery.org
Published in Greenwich Time on July 21, 2019