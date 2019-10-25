|
Carol Hanson Dinmore
Carol Hanson Dinmore, 74, passed away at her home in Williamsburg, Virginia on Friday, October 18, 2019. Prior to her move to Williamsburg, she lived for almost sixty years in Riverside, Connecticut, as well as nine years in Lecanto, Florida.
She was born Carol Ann Hanson in Brooklyn, New York in 1945, and she moved to Riverside with her parents two years later. Carol had fond memories of growing up and attending Riverside School and Eastern Junior High School (now Eastern Middle School) in the 1950s. In 1963, she graduated from Greenwich High School, after which she attended the University of Delaware. She married Robert Gordon Dinmore, her husband of 53 years, in 1966. Before returning to her hometown in 1973, she spent several years in Philadelphia, Colorado, and Massachusetts.
Carol was a devoted mother, spouse, family member, and friend, and she was active in her community. She was a gifted second soprano who sang with the Grace Notes in Greenwich, and she later joined the choir of the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalist Church in Lecanto, Florida. In addition to singing, Carol worked for a time as a travel writer and editor, and she volunteered many hours with the Junior League of Greenwich. Her hobbies included music, film, quilting, sewing and fabrics, teddy bears, and Southwestern Amerindian art. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of postwar American popular culture and was a formidable force in the "entertainment" category of Trivial Pursuit. Above all, Carol loved to connect with family and friends, and her warmth and sense of humor pervaded her conversations.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Sachiyo Dinmore of Hampden-Sydney, Virginia; her son and daughter-in-law, Trevor Dinmore and Hélène Demay of London, England; her grandchildren, Kazu, Félicie, Aya, and Edith; her sister and brother-in-law, Susan Hanson Schmitz and Nelson Schmitz of Covington, Washington; and her brother, George Hanson of Somerville, Massachusetts. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel Oldham Hanson and Hubert Hanson; and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Hanson Cardinali.
A memorial service celebrating Carol's life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) or Dahlia Living (www.dahlialiving.org; 15111 8th Ave. SW, Suite 303, Burien, WA 98166). The latter provides residential services for the developmentally disabled.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 26, 2019