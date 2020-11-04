Carol Princiotti
Carol Princiotti, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home in Riverside, Connecticut with her daughters by her side.
Carol was born in Hornell, NY on February 19, 1935, the fourth child of the late Juanita Holcroft Mobley and Cecil Mobley. She graduated from Hornell High School and attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. A gifted singer, Carol did studio work in New York City upon leaving Oberlin. She met her husband, the late Salvatore Princiotti, in Falmouth, MA, where they were participants in summer stock musical theater performances.
After settling in Riverside, CT with her husband in 1962, Carol, one of the most outstanding mezzo sopranos in the area, continued to sing professionally, performing in countless stage productions, many of them in starring roles. Carol was a regular soloist at several local houses of worship, including the Noroton Presbyterian Church, Temple Beth-El, and Temple Sinai in Stamford, and enjoyed singing even into her final days. Carol was also a valued, long-time employee of Hall's Magazine Reports in Greenwich, CT.
Carol took special delight in her extensive brood of grandchildren, who always knew that "Grandma", "Grammy" or "Gram" was interested in hearing all about their latest exploits and were nurtured by her unconditional love. She was a devoted parishioner at St. Clement's Church in Stamford, CT.
Carol is survived by her three children, Anthony Princiotti of Concord, MA, Anna Princiotti of Riverside, CT, and Angela Princiotti of Basel, Switzerland; her seven grandchildren, Jennifer Marro Gale and her husband Michael Gale, Christopher Marro, Benjamin Marro, Courtney White, Tyler White, and Jordan White; as well as two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Noelle Marro Gale. Carol is also survived by her sisters Irene Gillette and Diane Calderazzo as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother Richard Mobley and her sister Barbara Hewitt.
A mass of Christian burial will be held for Carol at St. Clement of Rome Church, 535 Fairfield Avenue, in Stamford on Friday, November 6th at 10 a.m. The interment will immediately follow mass at St. Mary R.C. Cemetery in Greenwich.
In accordance with the current social restrictions due to COVID-19, please be sure to bring a face covering and adhere to distancing standards if you plan on attending the services.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to St. Clement of Rome R.C. Church, 535 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Princiotti family with the funeral arrangements. To leave a message of condolence online you may visit the family guest book hosted on cognetta.com
or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory
.