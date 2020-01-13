|
Dr. Carol Sarabun
Dr. Carol Sarabun, 73, of Wilton, CT passed away at Norwalk hospital on January 1, 2020. Her beloved son and husband, Matthew and Paul Bacco, were both at her side.
Carol was born on April 10, 1946 in Norristown, PA to the late Charles and Eleanor Sarabun. She is survived by her sister Barbara and Barbara's daughters, Meghan and Jennifer; her brother Chuck; her stepdaughter Lisa and Lisa's children, Sammy and Kayla; and her stepson Louis and his children, Jason and Justin.
Carol was predeceased by sister-in-law Lucille Glasgow and Lucille's husband George. She is survived by Lucille and George's four daughters Lynn, Lourie, Karen and Lois.
Carol was predeceased by her sister-in-law Pauline Fiorita, whose companionship Carol found a pillar of support as she faced a difficult and protracted illness. Carol also held dear Pauline's husband Paul, and their children Paul David, Diane, and Tommy.
Carol was an Army Brat, through and through, attending primary schools in Pennsylvania; Vandenberg Air Force Base; Roswell, New Mexico; Florida; and Alabama, to name a few. She eventually graduated from Millersville Teachers College in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She earned her Master of Arts in Curriculum and Teaching from Teachers College, Columbia University, and her Administration Certification from Bank Street College of Education. In 1995, Carol received a prestigious Doctor of Education degree from Teachers College, Columbia University.
Throughout her career, Dr. Sarabun was recognized as a consummate professional for her exceptional efforts to foster collaboration and excellence in teaching. She had an accomplished and fulfilling tenure in Greenwich Public Schools for almost 35 years. She was truly an exemplary educator and a dedicated, caring administrator.
Dr. Sarabun was also a valued mentor to many teachers and administrators. She was an Adjunct Professor in the Graduate School of Education at the University of Bridgeport, and at The University of Connecticut, Stamford.
In addition to her numerous professional accomplishments, Carol developed many interests and talents which she pursued passionately. She enjoyed classical music and studied piano; she was a gourmet cook; and she loved flowers and plants and took great pleasure in designing beautiful outdoor gardens. Her knowledge of birds was in depth, and her special love of butterflies was apparent in all she did. Carol was a cherished friend to many and maintained these friendships throughout her entire life.
Paul and Matthew will host a gathering of family and friends from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to The Myositis Association, 1940 Duke St., Suite 200, Alexandria, VA 22314.
A memorial Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 14, 2020