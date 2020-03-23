|
Carolina C. Ceci
Carolina Covello Ceci, 90, of Cos Cob passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 22. She was born in Rose, Italy on January 9, 1930 to the late Eugenio and Arcangela Chiappetta Covello.
Our loving, amazing, wonderful mom, grandma, and great-grandma will be sadly missed. She dedicated her life to her family. Carolina was a master at baking bread and homemade pasta. She loved planting flowers, especially roses. Her warm smile and fun personality will always be remembered.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Vittorio Ceci of Cos Cob, her loving children, Francesco Ceci and his wife Annamaria of Greenwich, Umile "Milo" Ceci and his wife Sara of Windermere, FL, Mario Ceci and his wife Gessie of Stamford, Connie Cydylo and her husband Tony of Trumbull, and Sarina Del Carmine and her husband Drew of Riverside. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Carol Ceci, Victor Ceci (Liz), Frank Ceci, Jr., Gianluca Ceci, Alessio Ceci, Jackie Ceci Mullins (Jerry), Lexi Ceci, Jessica Cydylo, Patrick Cydylo, Michael Cydylo, Christina Del Carmine Hinrichs (Kurt) and Andrew DelCarmine, Jr., as well as her great-grandchildren, Leah and Jerry Mullins, and Madeline Ceci.
Besides her parents, Carolina was also predeceased by her brother, Luigi Covello.
Due to current health conditions, all services, including Entombment at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Greenwich will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a time to be announced as conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carolina's memory to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Ste 4b, Southington, CT 06489
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 25, 2020