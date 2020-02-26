|
Carolyn (Audrey) Fox
Audrey Fox passed away on February 7, 2020 just days before her 92nd birthday with her loving family by her side.
Audrey was born on February 19, 1928 and raised in Greenwich. A graduate of Greenwich High School, she worked at the Putnam Trust Bank and U.S. Tobacco Company. However, her primary calling was being a wife and mother to her four children, raising them in Riverside.
Audrey took special pride in her independence. She lived by herself and had an active life, even driving, until very recently. Ever since moving to Bel Air, MD, she found her passion for taking care of shelter animals. She was truly for the underdog and gave many of the less adoptable animals a wonderful home with her.
Audrey is survived by her four children and their spouses: Stephen Fox (Kim); David Fox (Patty) and daughters Eileen Fox and Sharon Fox. Also surviving Audrey are her four grandchildren: Kim Lee Wholey ( Jeff); Daniel Fox (Brooke); Meghan Fox and Kyle Weiman (Rachel). She also leaves behind three great-grandchildren; Dillon, Logan, and Connor Wholey. Audrey loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would never pass up the opportunity to fill you in on all their accomplishments and milestones with pride.
There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery, North Street, Greenwich, CT on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Paws Crossed Animal Rescue
100 Warehouse Lane
Elmsford, NY 10523
Published in Greenwich Time from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020