Catherine Ann LeRose
Apr. 12, 1931 - Nov. 13, 2020.Ca
therine Ann LeRose, 89, of Cos Cob, passed away at Greenwich Hospital on Friday, November 13, 2020. Catherine, or "Kay," was born in Greenwich on April 12, 1931 to George and Mary Low, and grew up on Northfield Street alongside her beloved brother, George ("Pete," predeceased). Kay was a lifelong member of St. Catherine's Church, and graduated from Greenwich High School, where she met and married her husband of 71 years, Nicholas, of Cos Cob. Together they built a life, a home, and four children: Mary Rabuazzo, of Cos Cob, Phyllis Newhall, of Tampa, Nick LeRose, of Los Angeles, and Cathy LeRose, of Norwalk. They also picked up two great sons-in-law in Peter Rabuazzo and Brian Newhall.
And so their family grew, with grandchildren Debi (Chris), Kevin (Lauren), Tommy (Felicia), Brian, Devon (Runyon), and Patrick, as well as great-grandchildren Gabriel, Nolan, Rose, and Kennedy. Coming up fast in Tier 2 were her nephews James (Mary Alice), Chris (Cecilia), Bobby (Kelly), Billy (predeceased), Peter (Joan), and niece Shelley (predeceased, Tom), and their many children who shall remain nameless, yet each wonderful in their own right, or so we're told.
Kay loved them all, never missing a birthday or an anniversary with a phone call or a card. She stayed connected, and all who knew her were blessed because of it. She held a warm place for Irish poets, knitting, baking, and chronicling her ever-growing family with carefully curated photo albums. She held her memories fast. She could find a nice word to say about anyone or anything. Except cats. Cats she didn't like. Also, basketball analyst Dick Vitale. She didn't like him either.
But if you weren't a cat or Dick Vitale, you were welcomed to a seat at her kitchen table. The kitchen was her territory, her personal corner of the world, where one could sit for coffee, snacks, and for the fortunate few, potato salad. Many a night was spent sharing stories with her sisters-in-law Marion and Deanna (both predeceased) her brother, Pete, and her brother-in-law, Jim (predeceased). And for anyone else lucky enough to sit at that table, this was time spent with a woman who sacrificed so much of her life in the service of others, a woman of unfailing generosity and unconditional love. Her husband, Nick, often referred to her as "one in a million." He was wrong. She was "one." And she will be missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church, followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence; www.coxeandgraziano.com