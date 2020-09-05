Catherine Crowther

Catherine Ann
Holland Crowther
Catherine Ann (Nan) Holland Crowther of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on June 9, her 91st birthday. Born Catherine Ann Holland in 1929, Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Francis J. Holland and Catherine McDermott Holland of Syracuse, NY and later Denver, CO.
Nan was a graduate of Rosemont College where she met and married her roommate's brother, Hugh Lagan Crowther, who would become a pilot in the US Air Force. In 1955, Hugh was killed in an air accident off the coast of Iceland, leaving Nan with an 8 month old son and a child on the way. Nan initially raised her family in Rocky Hill, NJ and in 1965 moved to Stamford, CT to teach at Whitby School, Greenwich, CT.
Nan was an active parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside, CT. In 2017, she was awarded the St. Augustine Medal of Service for her work in the parish, which included leadership roles in the Charismatic Prayer Group, the Cursillo Movement and the Healing Ministry.
Nan had a keen interest in genealogy and was Assistant Treasurer of CT Ancestry Society for many years. She was an avid gardener and a lifelong learner. She will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, genuine interest in others and deep spiritual devotion.
She is survived by her son Hugh and his wife Patricia, her daughter Catherine Rose and her three grandchildren, Catherine, Claire and Hugh.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside, CT on September 21, 2020. Attendance is limited to 80 people. Reservations can be made online: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805094eafae2aa4f58-funeral
. The service will also be live streamed: https://events.locallive.tv/events/39608
.