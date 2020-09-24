Catherine Gloria Erickson
Catherine Gloria Erickson, 96, entered eternal peace on Friday, March 27, 2020, at home, with her family at her side. Gloria, born in Maple Shade, NJ, on July 13, 1923, was the daughter of the late Paul J. Morris and Mary A. (Mae) McConaghy. Formerly of Ardmore, PA, and Yonkers, NY, she resided in Greenwich, CT since 1974.
She enjoyed a successful career at the Pennsylvania Railroad and later at the Children's Village in Dobbs Ferry, NY, where she devoted herself to teaching and nurturing the children. Gloria volunteered at Greenwich Hospital, the Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and "Shopped for Seniors" for Jewish Family Services.
Gloria made everyone feel welcome and at ease. Meeting her for the first time always sparked a conversation and an instant connection. She always put everyone (family/friends) first. Gloria was very generous and would help anyone in need; even an acquaintance or stranger. She had many longtime friends, maintained her long-distance friendships, and always made many new friends along the way.
Gloria is greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving daughters Lori Lethbridge, Gloria Erickson (Marraffino), Judy Carmody (Ned), and Evelyn Ulmer, and grandchildren Kristen Lethbridge, Brenna Lethbridge, William Carmody (Jill), Ryan Carmody, and Benjamin Carmody. She is survived by her sister Valerie Reese (George) and her niece Michelle Stephens. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph L. Erickson, son Bruce L. Erickson, and son-in-law Michael L. Marraffino.
A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at a future date.
As an expression of sympathy, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- https://www.stjude.org
.