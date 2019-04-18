Catherine Kiernan

Catherine "Kay" Kiernan, passed away peacefully in her sleep, in Greenwich, CT on April 13, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1925 in Kilbane, County Clare, Ireland, daughter of the late Michael and Annie Sweeney. She was 93. Catherine is survived by her son Brian, daughters Nancy, Debbie, and Philomena, grandchildren Sean, Samantha, Elizabeth, Brian Joseph and Mara, and her great-grandson, Wesley. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the only man she ever loved, her husband Brian, and her siblings Nora Broe, Rita Kaminski, Eddie Sweeney and Paddy Sweeney. Kay was known by her outspoken Irish lilt, her witty sense of humor, her love of anything related to Irish music and dancing, and her love of her family. She had inner strength and her Catholic faith was unwavering. To begin a celebration of her life, friends and family may call at McGrath & Son in Bronxville, NY, on Monday April 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Joseph in Bronxville on Tuesday, April 23 at 10:45 a.m., with interment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Nathaniel Witherell for lovingly caring for Catherine in her last years of life. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2999 Schurz Ave., Bronx, NY 10465 or at http://www.littlesistersofthepoorbronx.org/donate/ Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary