Mar 23,1929 - Apr 21, 2019Catherine Sanna of Cos Cob, passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 90. Born on March 23, 1929 to Luigi and Susan Porcheddu in Greenwich, CT. Catherine graduated from Greenwich High School. She worked as a Pharmacy Technician for 15 years at Nathaniel Witherell. Catherine was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Romeo, in 2012. She was also predeceased by her sisters Marie Stefanowicz and Josephine Rada. Catherine is the beloved mother of Stephen Sanna, Susan Migliazza (John) and Carol Zerbo (Joseph), loving grandmother of Catherine Rose Migliazza and John Migliazza III. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. To honor her life, family and friends will gather on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at COXE AND GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT, 203-869-5968. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church, followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to GEMS www.greenwichems.org For more information or to place an online condolence; www.coxeandgraziano.com