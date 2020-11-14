1/1
Cecilia Koniecki
Cecilia T. Koniecki
Cecilia T. Koniecki, 88, died peacefully in her sleep, on Nov. 3, 2020. She lived in Greenwich, CT until retiring to Vero Beach, FL with her late husband, Frank. They were married 66 years. Before retiring, Ceil was a central figure in her extended family, keeping up regularly with the many aunts, uncles and cousins across the country. She was an avid beach goer and a formidable pinochle player. After retirement, she enjoyed travelling, playing pennies and bunko and socializing with her many friends. Ceil was very active with her homeowners association, serving on the board for several years. She is survived by her daughters; Jacelyn Hoffman of Dallas, TX, Donna Koniecki of Kailua-Kona, HI, and Karen Ann Kuhne of Sandy Hook, CT. A memorial mass will be said at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Vero Beach on Monday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Donations may be sent to: VNA & Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960. Or donate online at: https://vnatc.org/donate/

Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 14, 2020.
NOV
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Helen's Catholic Church
