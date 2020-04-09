|
Charles "Chuck" Adorney
Charles "Chuck" Adorney of Orleans and Chatham, MA passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Chatham on April 3, 2020.
Chuck was born on August 21st, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Italian immigrants. After high school, he served in the US Navy and went on to attend Pratt Institute of Art where he met his future wife, Leila Schuler, who also studied art at Pratt. Chuck graduated first in his class and married Leila on December 22, 1947.
In 1956, the couple settled in Greenwich, CT, where they raised their family of five children and were active in the community. Chuck served on the RTM for many years and filmed the GHS football games. The couple joined the Milbrook Club, where Chuck loved playing golf and paddle tennis.
He had a long, successful career in advertising in New York City and served as Art Director at several agencies including Cunningham & Walsh, McCann Ericson, and Sr.V.P. Creative Director at Ross Roy, Compton and Satchi & Satchi. He worked with many celebrities, including Jonathan Winters, Astronaut Wally Shirra, tennis great Chris Evert, and fashion designers Oscar de la Renta, Halston, and Diane Von Furstenberg.
In the early 1970's, Chuck and his family began spending summer vacations on Cape Cod. When he retired in 1990, he and Leila moved to Orleans, MA into a house which he designed. They hosted many family reunions there with their five children and extended families. In 2011, Leila entered Pleasant Bay Nursing Home in Brewster, and Chuck soon moved to Chatham. Ever the devoted husband, Chuck visited Leila every day until her death in 2014.
After moving to Cape Cod, Chuck became a rabid Boston sports fan and continued playing golf, softball, and paddle tennis. At the age of 94 he was still playing nine holes a week and shot 47 with a par on the last hole he ever played.
Chuck is survived by five children, Mark, Kathryn, John, Thom and Jim, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother, Frank. He was predeceased by two sisters. Plans for a memorial service will be shared at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 10, 2020