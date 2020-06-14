Charles Gennarelli
1939 - 2020
June 3, 1939 ~ June 4, 2020 Charles Gennarelli, of Greenwich, CT and also, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away June 4, 2020 at age 81. Charles was born June 3rd, 1939, to Valentino and Mary Gennarelli. Charles was the Sr. Vice President, Creative Director for the J. Walter Thompson Advertising Agency in NYC. He is responsible for campaigns that included, Kodak, Goodyear, Mercedes Benz and was the brains behind the renowned, "Binaca Blast" and the Merrill Lynch, "Bullish on America" ads. Charles was dedicated and focused on his work and brought forth with him a positive spirit. Charles, along with his beloved wife, Carole and cherished son Christopher, were avid sailors who spent their weekends racing on the Long Island Sound. He is survived by his wife Carole, son Christopher, daughter-in-law Kiersten, and loving grandchildren, Carissa and Gavyn. Charles is also the brother of Louis Gennarelli of Dallas, Texas. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you make a donation to the American Association of Cancer Research. www.aacr.org For more information or to place an online condolence: www.coxeandgraziano.com



Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 14, 2020.
