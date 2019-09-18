|
Charles T. McCullough
Charles T. McCullough, 87, of Riverside passed away on September 17, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital. Charles was born on October 6, 1931 in Norwood, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Sara Thomas McCullough.
Mr. McCullough served our country with honor in the Army during the Korean conflict. He graduated from Temple University and then continued his education at Penn State with a Masters degree in Geology. Charles worked for many companies in the area, retiring from the Human Resources department of Prudential. After retirement, he was active in the Greenwich Senior Center and sang with the Silvertones.
Charles is survived by his sister Margaret "Peggy" Morton, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Charles is predeceased by three sisters.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenwich Senior Center, 299 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 19, 2019