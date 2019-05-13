Resources More Obituaries for Charles Teichert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles W. Teichert Jr.

Charles Walter Teichert, Jr., 81, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Ramona, California with his wife, Sandra, and his family by his side. He was born in Greenwich, CT on April 14, 1938. He was a graduate of Greenwich Public Schools. At age 16 he was the youngest licensed flight instructor in CT. Charlie and Sandy were married at St. Mary's Church on Greenwich Ave. on June 13, 1959 and had been planning a celebration for their 60th wedding anniversary this June. Marrying Sandy was one of his greatest lifetime achievements. Charlie's work career included being a flight instructor, airline pilot and air traffic controller. He was recognized three times by the F.A.A. for assisting pilots, and aircrafts in distress, to safe landings. He later joined the home security industry. Much of Charlie's lifetime was spent in the community doing public service. In his 65 years as a "Townie" he served as Central Fire District Chief and President of Amogerone Volunteer Fire Co. #1. He also served Greenwich with the Kiwanis Club, United Way, Jaycees and twenty years in the RTM, 9th district. He was instrumental in raising funds for the Clambake Pavilion at Greenwich Point. Charlie's last 16 years, spent in Ramona, had him serving the community through Kiwanis, the Senior Center and Chamber of Commerce. He was President of the

Intermountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept. Through his service to the two towns he loved, he was informally known as "Mr. Greenwich" and later on, "The Mayor of Ramona". He was a 70-year veteran of the Boy Scouts of America, serving the Greenwich Council in many leadership positions. He earned many awards including the coveted Silver Beaver award. He was an Order of the Arrow member and served the San Diego-Imperial Council. Charlie retired, with Sandy by his side, to live in Ramona, his personal paradise of sun, deserts, nearby oceans and a decided lack of winter snow to be shoveled. He enjoyed cooking and eating as a form of relaxation. Photo-taking, and the sharing of those photos,

became his hobby. He was very proud of his children, Chuck (career fireman), Tim (retired naval aviator/goat rancher) and Liza (retired police officer) and his grandchildren and all their accomplishments. Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Charles W. Teichert and Edith (Ohlson) Teichert and his sister, Jean Robinett. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his sons Charles III and Timothy (Tracy) Teichert and daughter, Liza (Edward) Zack; grandchildren Sarah, Benjamin, Courtney and Cody Teichert; Dustin and Samuel Zack; great-grandson Liam Teichert; nieces Debbie Robinett and Donna Lennon, as well as numerous cousins.

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at the Greenwich Boat and Yacht Club, 9 Grass Island Dr. on Sunday, June 9 at 1 p.m. All who knew or served with Charlie are invited to attend. A private interment will take place at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be forwarded to: Greenwich Council BSA, 63 Mason St., Greenwich, CT 06830.