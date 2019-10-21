|
Charlotte Vance Maze
Charlotte (Lottie) Maze of Old Greenwich, loved by many, was called to her heavenly home on October 17, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in 1929 in Dungiven, Northern Ireland to David and Margaret Lynch, Lottie grew up in a happy home with her five sisters and their brother. After high school, she began working at Douglas & Graham, a clothier in Belfast, where she met the man who was to be her loving husband until his passing in 2014, William J. (Bill) Maze. Following the birth of their first daughter, they lived in Bournemouth, England and Northern Ireland. In 1967, they moved "across the water," and settled in Old Greenwich, which they cherished. Lottie was a source of tremendous love and support to all who knew her, and a model of the Christian faith that defined her life. She was dearly loved and revered by her husband, Bill, their children and their spouses: Christine Maze, Valerie Maze Keeney (Wayne R. Keeney) and Karen Maze (Michael Touna) of Old Greenwich and William J.A. Maze (Elizabeth Maze) of Bronxville, New York. Lottie was adoring and proud of her grandchildren: Steven Bryn (Los Angeles), William, Gillian, and Preston Maze (Bronxville), Graham and Lewis Touna (Old Greenwich). Lottie is also survived by her sister, Isobel, and brother, Bryce. Special thanks from the family go to the staff of The Nathaniel Witherell, and to family and friends, including brother-in-law Samuel G. Maze and nephew Martin Maze, and to her home health care angels. The funeral service will be at the First Congregational Church, Old Greenwich, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers may wish to send donations to The Friends of Nathaniel Witherell, Greenwich, CT.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 22, 2019