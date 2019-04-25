Cheryl Feldman

Cheryl Cunningham Feldman, 73, a resident of Bayonet Point, Florida and formerly of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away March 4, 2019 at the Gulfside Hospice in Port Richey, Florida. Cheryl was born to the late Joseph and Claire "Jean" Cunningham, November 16, 1945 in Brigham City, Utah, where her father was stationed during WWII. Cheryl attended New Lebanon School and later St. Mary's in Greenwich, ultimately graduating from the Resurrection School in Rye, New York.

Cheryl started her career in the medical field, only to later develop an affinity for interior design and home renovation. She was an accomplished interior decorator, owning Tadpoles, The Complete Home, and Private Design, all located in Greenwich. She later returned to the medical profession where she managed a local OBGYN practice before relocating to Florida. While in Florida, she spent her remaining working years as a licensed real estate agent.

Cheryl was passionate about many things in life, first and foremost being her family. Her home was adorned with photos of her grandkids, son, and daughter-in-law. She loved getting the latest update on each of them, no matter how big or small.

Anyone who knew Cheryl would have also met one (or several) of her dogs, all Vizslas and all with names that began with "J." A loyalist to the breed, she was of the mind that there are two breeds of dogs – Vizslas and everything else. Cheryl was also very active with the Greenwich Kennel Club and Vizsla Club of America.

In her later years Cheryl took on several new hobbies, including embroidery, needlepoint and knitting. She would often be found knitting winter hats of all sizes by the dozen. When asked what one in Florida would do with all these hats she would say "these are for my friends at Neighbor To Neighbor back in Greenwich." She loved receiving pictures of the kids wearing the hats and thank you cards from the volunteers in the store.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Jared, his wife Sara, and their two daughters, Samantha and Cooper. She is also survived by numerous Cunningham cousins now part of the Reynolds, Roinas, Lefflebines, and Ambrogios families, all of Greenwich, Connecticut and Jack Mammoliti of Brentwood, England.

The Feldman family wants to recognize Kris Ferrier for her loyal and unconditional friendship to Cheryl, particularly these last few years. Our gratitude for all of your help and support is immeasurable - you are a forever friend and saint to us.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Neighbor To Neighbor or Adopt-A-Dog in her name.

A memorial gathering will be held at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Greenwich from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Greenwich followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary