Christina Anne Pucci passed away at home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Affectionately known as "Bean" to her family, she was born February 11, 1989 at Norwalk Hospital to parents Sandee Gelven and Angelo Pucci. Christina was known for her undeniable love that touched all who knew her. She would be the first to offer a kind smile and a helping hand to those who needed it. She found longtime friends all over the country on her adventures to find good music and new experiences. Though her time on this earth was cut short, she lived her life how she wanted and did more than most people do in a lifetime. Christina graduated from Greenwich High School in 2007 where she was an active member of the band. She attended Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL majored in Environmental Studies and graduated with her Bachelors in 2011. Christina always had a passion for gardening and on her move to Denver, CO she completed her Master Gardener Certification in 2018, which served her in her daily responsibilities as Landscape Supervisor at Lane Gardens in Denver.

Christina is survived by her loving and devoted dog Ryder, her mother Sandee Gelven and stepfather Michael Gelven of Ellicott City, MD and father Angelo Pucci of Greenwich, CT. She also leaves behind her four sisters and their families: Alicia Gerbert of Stamford, CT, her husband Jeffrey and two sons Domenick and Daniel. Erica Veronesi of Middlebury, CT and her husband Jamie. Catherine Knight of Simpsonville, SC and her husband Jeffrey, and Sarah Pucci of North Haven, CT. She is also survived by her loving aunts and uncles: Blythe Roberts of New Milford, CT, Keith Roberts of Elkin, NC, Connie Lockwood of Greenwich, CT, RoseAnn Heil of Rye Brook, NY, Ronald and Joan Pucci of Greenwich, CT, along with many cousins and several dear friends across the country.

To celebrate her life, family and friends will gather Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. Visitation will be from 9am to 10:30am with a memorial celebration of life and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Institute of Health (NIH) or towards a memorial fund established in her memory.

NIH National Cancer Institute: https://www.cancer.gov/about-nci/overview/contributing#ui-id-2

Christina Pucci Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/christina-pucci-memorial-fund