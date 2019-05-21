Christine Clark Webster

It is with great sadness that the family of Christine Clark Webster announces her passing on May 17, 2019 in Greenwich, CT at the age of 101 ¾ years old. Christine was born in Philadelphia in August 1917, the only child of Frederick and Christiana Clark.

Christine graduated from West Chester High School in PA and attended West Chester University majoring in Music Education, with emphasis on piano, violin, and cello. She received her Masters Degree in Music Education from the University of Pennsylvania in 1940. She taught music at Bluefield State College in WVA, married, and moved back to PA to start her family.

A longtime resident of West Chester, PA, she taught Elementary School Music in the Wilmington, DE and West Chester, PA school districts for over 35 years. After retirement, she volunteered at Chester County Hospital in West Chester until she was 84 years old!

Family, friends, and classical music meant everything to Christine and she cherished every gathering, piano concert, school activity, and volunteer assignment. She also found special enjoyment in the quiet moments in her flower gardens. In later years, she found a welcome home at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home where she made numerous friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Webster Hunter (Roberto) of Greenwich, CT and two sons, Dr. Harry C. Webster of Boston, MA and Dennis O. Webster (Gretel) of Chicago, Ill, five grandchildren (two others, Christopher and Heather, predeceased her) and two great-grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory for classical music programs at Christ Church Greenwich, 254 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830 or St. James the Less, 10 Church Lane, Scarsdale, NY 10583.

Funeral services will be at St. James the Less in Scarsdale, NY on Saturday, May 25 with Visitation starting at 10-10:45 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Castiglione Funeral Home in Greenwich, CT.