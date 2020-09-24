1/1
Christine Ricciardi
1938 - 2020
Christine Ricciardi
Dec. 20, 1938-Sept. 22, 2020
Christine Ricciardi, a lifelong Greenwich resident, passed away Tuesday, September 22nd. She was 81. Born December 20, 1938 to Paul and Rose Smurlo; Christine was a graduate of the Fashion Institute in New York, where she received a degree in Merchandising. She also received a certification in floral design from the New York Botanical Gardens. Christine worked in Real Estate as well as in her husband, Gerald's, construction business for many years. She also volunteered at St. Paul's Church, where she headed the Flower Guild; loved antiques as well as traveling. Christine is survived by her beloved husband, Gerald; her devoted children Gerald (Diane), Michael (Lisa), Carrie (Robert); and her cherished grandchildren Connie, Zach, Cole, Wyatt and great-grandson, Jaxon. She is also survived by her dear brother and sister-in-law Joey and Marie Ricciardi. To honor her life, a memorial gathering will be held Sunday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, (203) 869-5968. A Memorial Mass will take place Monday 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Greenwich. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.



Published in Greenwich Time on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
