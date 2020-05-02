Christopher Webster
With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Christopher Webster, beloved son, father, brother, family member, and friend, on April 30th following a brief illness. He was 38 years old. Those who knew Christopher lost a shining light in their lives. Christopher was born at Fort Ord Army Base in California on October 19, 1981. He spent his childhood in Connecticut and attended Trumbull High School, where he was recognized for his talent and leadership as Captain of the hockey team and earned the class superlative, "cutest." With his love for sport and teamwork, he would later inspire the next generation of players as a coach of youth hockey. He went on to proudly serve his country as medic in the Army Reserves. Christopher had the capacity to bring joy to all who knew him with his ever-present smile, quick wit, and intelligence. Christopher is survived by his son, John; his mother, Deborah Reuter Trevett; his father, Christopher Webster and fiancé
Jennifer Hansen; his brother, Patrick; maternal grandmother, Margaret Reuter; his special friend, Catherine Vinci; along with loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends. Christopher will be missed every day, but the legacy of his spirit, his passion for sports, and his sense of humor will live on through them.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Reuter, and his paternal grandparents Barbara and Christopher Webster. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a contribution be made to Wounded Warrior Project in his memory.
Published in Greenwich Time on May 2, 2020.