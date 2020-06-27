Claire Endelos Hamel
June 30, 1934-June 24, 2020ANDOVER, MA – Claire Endelos Hamel of Andover, MA, entered into eternal life on the afternoon of June 24, 2020. Claire died peacefully at High Pointe House Hospice, in the presence of her family. Claire was an active and longstanding member of the Andover, MA community.
She was born, June 30, 1934, in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of Anthony F. and Monica (Alaburda) Endelos of Methuen, MA.
She attended St. Mary's High School in Lawrence, MA and was a graduate of Fisher College in Boston, MA. Mrs. Hamel was a medical librarian at Lawrence General Hospital before her marriage in April 1959 to John S. Hamel of Bradford, MA and went on to raise four children in Andover, MA. She had a fondness for Lake Winnipesaukee where they had a summer home and had raised the children on the lake during their childhood to love water sports, boating and the beauty of the lake and White Mountains.
She was an active volunteer in her children's schools, fundraising for Merrimack College library, local hospitals, not-for profit and church organizations. She was a member of the St. Augustine's Ladies Guild, Friends of Merrimack College and served on the board for the Home for Little Wanderers. She returned to the workforce and was an dedicated and loyal office manager for Tallman Eye Associates in North Andover and Lawrence, MA until her retirement.
Always active since her youth, Claire enjoyed tennis, swimming, snow skiing, boating, water skiing, the Boston Pops and Symphony, cooking, and never passed up an opportunity to play board games with her family. She enjoyed traveling with her children to Tanglewood in the summer, Nantucket, Ireland, London, Paris and attending concerts from Yes to Andrea Boccelli to her grandchildren's school musicals, orchestra and band concerts.
She is survived by her daughter and three sons, one granddaughter and six grandsons: John S. Hamel, Jr. of Silvermine and New Canaan, CT and his children Caroline and Jack; Ann M. Hamel-Canavan and her husband, Michael of Bradford, VT and their sons, Owen of VT, Morgan of Los Angeles, CA and Drew Canavan of Wimauma, FL; Andrew J. Hamel and his wife Sandy of Kittery, ME and their sons, Tyler and Duncan; and Dr. Dennis J. Hamel of Andover, MA.
Always gracious and hospitable, Claire created a vibrant and welcoming home that served as the center for countless gatherings for extended family and her wide circle of friends and her children's friends. Claire devoted her life to raising her family. As an only child, as her parents, aunts and uncles aged, she was responsible for their care and managed it with grace and strength. She cherished her community and her close group of friends. A devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Augustine's Parish in Andover, MA. She was a lifelong learner and a prolific reader. Above all, Claire was unselfish, kind, optimistic, generous, had a great sense of humor, and loved music and a good recipe or story. Claire had a positive influence on all those she encountered and will be dearly missed. She was happiest being at home with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements by the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 35 Merrimack St., North Andover, MA 01845 https://www.breenfuneralhome.com.
Please note: "While in the funeral home; according to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts guidelines, everyone must practice social distancing and wearing of masks."
Visiting hours are on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church, 43 Essex Street, Andover, MA 01810, followed by burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, 124 Abbot Street, Andover, MA.
Making a gift that helps others is an incredible way to remember an important person. Remembering those who have touched your life in a special way takes on a greater meaning when your generosity helps those in need.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations which may be made to: St. Augustine's School, 26 Central Street, Andover, MA; non-perishable, sealed food donations at St. Martha's Food Pantry, 242 Hampshire Street Lawrence MA between the hours of 9:00 am and 2:00 pm; donation Attn: Development, The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline, MA 02215 Gastroenterology Research.
Making a gift that helps others is an incredible way to remember an important person. Remembering those who have touched your life in a special way takes on a greater meaning when your generosity helps those in need.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 27, 2020.