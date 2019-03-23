GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Fichtner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton Wales Fichtner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifton Wales Fichtner Obituary
Clifton Wales Fichtner
Clifton Wales Fichtner of Easton, MD. and previously of Old Greenwich, CT died Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Easton, Md. He was 91. Mr. Fichtner was born and raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Madeline and Charles C. Fichtner. Mr. Fichtner attended Mercersburg Academy, and subsequently enlisted in flight school in the U.S. Navy. World War II ended shortly after his enlistment, thus returning him to private life where he enrolled in Harvard University and was a member of the cheerleading team.
Mr. Fichtner had a long career in a variety of operational and marketing roles culminating with position of Senior Director of Marketing at AARP. Mr. Fichtner was a longtime member of The Rocky Point Club.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Elleanor W. Fichtner of Easton, Md.; and is survived by his son, Charles C. Fichtner II of Easton, Md.; daughter, Christianne C. Fichtner of Denver, CO; son, Dean W. Fichtner of New Canaan, CT; and ten grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held at a future date in Greenwich. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now