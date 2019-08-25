GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
95 Henry St.
Greenwich, CT
View Map
1939 - 2019
Connie Lockwood Obituary
Connie Lockwood
Connie Lockwood, 79, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday August 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Floyd Lockwood. Connie was born in Greenwich August 31, 1939 to the late Sebestiano and Frances Turturino Pucci.
Connie was the loving and devoted mother, friend and confidant to her sons; Mark (Gina) and Dwayne (Rosemarie) Lockwood, all of Greenwich. She was the proud Grandmother to Lauren and Nicholas. Connie is also survived by her siblings RoseAnn Heil, and Angelo and Ronald Pucci, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends.
After leaving Highschool to help support her family, Connie's love of cooking and baking led her to a long career as a chef working for the Greenwich Public school system. Her creole spaghetti lives on in the memory of many former students.
Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, August 27 from 4-8 p.m. at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd#3 Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 95 Henry St. Greenwich, CT 06830. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Stjude.org Share a memory of Connie at www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 26, 2019
