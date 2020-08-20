Constance Madeline MorrisConstance Madeline Morris, a retired nurse and longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, originally from the picturesque island of Mustique, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, passed into glory on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. at her home surrounded by her beloved family.Constance, predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Stanley McLean Morris, also of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She is survived by her seven children and their families; Sylvia Barchue, her son Josyl Barchue, wife Heather Barchue, and their son Noah Barchue; Stacia Morris, Stanley McLean, Jr, wife Roxie Morris, and his children, Jidé Morris, wife Sheila Morris, and son Caleb, Akilah Charlemagne, husband Chev Charlemagne, and son Holden Charlemagne, Karleen Edwards-Caton, husband Jason Caton, and children Ky-Mani and Jahmir; Headley Alexander Morris, wife Cheryl Paynter-Morris; Desmond Morris, wife Jozeyl Morris, and children Sherika Dublin, Denzeyl Morris, and Brianna Morris; Auriol Sonia Pollard, her husband Mark Pollard; and Sherry-Ann Morris.Constance was born on November 2, 1928 to Vivian and James Simon on the island of Bequia, and raised on Mustique, both are Grenadine islands of St. Vincent & the Grenadines. In 1950, she married Stanley McLean Morris. After having 7 children (one predeceased her as an infant), she attended and graduated from nursing school, having their 8th child while a nurse in the town of Georgetown. After this, she was one of the administrators of the Mental Health Hospital of St. Vincent, actively nursing on the island until their emigration in July 1978. Once in Greenwich, she continued to work in her field as a nursing assistant at the Mews, an assisted living facility in Greenwich, CT, until her retirement in June 1996.Constance was a devoted wife to husband Stanley and mother of their 7 children. She enjoyed being a mother to not only her own children, but to all who needed her. She enjoyed and mastered many crafts such as sewing, crochet, embroidery, cooking, and baking, teaching her girls how to do them. She loved participating in the Bible Fellowship wherever she worked, helping to start one in 1980 while serving at the Mews. Constance, and her dear friend Betsy Swenson, led the group at the invitation of Sue Rockefeller, daughter-in-law to Mews founder, Nancy Rockefeller.Constance's pride and joy were her seven children and their families. She was well known for her love of all who needed to know the kindness and care of her Savior, always unselfishly giving of herself for the sake and comfort of others. She was an amazing cook and wonderful wife to her husband, Stanley. After great careers in the medical and educational fields in St. Vincent, the couple immigrated to the U.S. in 1978 with their three youngest children. This unselfish act was to offer their children a chance at the American Dream. In 1992, Stanley Morris, Sr. was named Father of the Year by the Greenwich Time newspaper.Constance will be greatly missed and never forgotten. She ran a great race and has received her heavenly reward.The celebration of her life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King Street in Greenwich, CT. Pastors Glenn Harvison and Nick Uva of Harvest Time Church will officiate, with a special message from founding pastor, Raymond Tate.