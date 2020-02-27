Home

Cristine Mead Albinus
Cristine Mead Albinus, age 86, a longtime resident of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Cristine was born and raised in Greenwich, retiring to Florida with her husband Jack in 1988. She was the devoted wife of Jack, who preceeded her in death in 2004. She is survived by her children, Debi and her husband John Morrissey of Rowley, MA; Scott and his wife Maria of Cape Coral, FL; Kyle and his wife Shang-Ting of Tampa, FL. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter Kim and her husband Sarkis Duhanyan and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Olivia Duhanyan. She is also survived by her 3 adopted "Nikoras'", her sister in law Nancy Simon of Clearwater, FL; and her cousin Nancy Edgar Smith of Ft. Myers, FL
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 1, 2020
