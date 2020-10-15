D. Scott McCullough
June 27, 1949-Sept. 29, 2020. D. Scott McCullough passed away after a courageous battle with respiratory failure related to kidney disease at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass. Scott was born on June 27th, 1949 in Greenwich, CT to Robert W. McCullough and Margaret Hammons McCullough. He attended Brunswick School, The Hun School of Princeton NJ and graduated from Brown University. He worked for Rolex USA for many years where he was a top sales person.
Scott loved the water and his boat Black Watch and delighted in the semi-annual hair-raising deliveries of his boat to and from Florida. He sailed on his father's yacht, Inverness, in many ocean races and was a crew member on two America's Cup boats. He was a member of New York Yacht Club, Cruising Club of America, Storm Trysail, and the Lincoln County Rifle Club.
Scott was a true gentleman; he was well loved, generous, selfless and extremely patient. He loved his dogs, Katy and Ginger, Fox News and Classical organ music.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. McCullough of Riverside, CT and his brother-in-law, Michael Lindsay-Stewart.
Survivors include his adored wife of 12 years, Kathy McCullough of Boothbay Harbor, ME, step-sons Scott Campbell(partner Sarah Bartley) of Boothbay, ME, and Ronnie Campbell(Jamie) of Boothbay Harbor, ME, grandchildren Tyler, Austin and Kailee Campbell and Brianna and Brody Campbell.
He is also survived by his beloved sisters, Connie Lindsay-Stewart of Redding CT, Sandy McCullough of Riverside, CT and Linda McCullough, also of Riverside, CT and godchild, Antonia Munro of Scotland.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to Adopt-a Dog, Inc., 23 Cox Ave., Armonk, N.Y.10504 or Christ Church Greenwich, 254 Post Road, Greenwich, CT 06830, memo: Organ Fund
Hall's of Boothbay, ME has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com