Dale Lewis Wornstaff

Dale Lewis Wornstaff of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully on December 27, 2018 in Stamford Hospital after a brief illness at age 83. Dale was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 14, 1935 to the late Leother 'Oakie' Wornstaff and Gertrude 'Trudy' Wornstaff.

Dale is lovingly remembered by his family: son Gregory and grandson Ben, son Jeffrey, daughter-in-law Lois and granddaughter Jasmine, daughter Deanna, son-in-law Teague, granddaughters Cally and Nina, dog Alfie, daughter Allison and son-in-law Stephen, brothers Dean and David, numerous adoring nieces, nephews, extended family members & friends. He was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Eugenia 'Jeanie' Wornstaff in 2001. In the 50s, Dale attended University of Miami, majoring in Journalism. He served in the U.S. Navy as a petty officer in personnel in California and Maine. Dale & Jeanie were married November 21, 1959 at Sacred Heart Church in Byram. In the 1960s, Dale worked to raise money for several charities such as the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He also became active in local politics, ran for Selectman, and served on the Greenwich RTM. His star shined so brightly that in 1969, he was named Outstanding Young Man of the Year by the Jaycees. Dale truly loved working with people, holding management positions in Human Resources and sales; a natural leader who worked well into his 70s. Dale was charming, quick-witted, generous with compliments, and an intellectual conversationalist. He had a warmth that made people feel like they had their own special connection with him. His children spoke to him daily and enjoyed him as an endless source of humor, love and support. Daily hobbies were reading, film, politics, and sports, but his favorite thing in life was spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids & dog, whom he called his best friends.

His family has interred his ashes at St. Mary's Cemetery, next to his beloved's, and are holding a memorial to celebrate his life on April 20, Easter Saturday, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on King Street.