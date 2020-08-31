Dana Evarts Low
Hanover, NH -- Dana Evarts Low, of Hanover, NH and Fairlee, VT, died August 27th, 2020 at age 87. Dana was born December 5th, 1932, the son of George Evarts Low, Jr. and Dorothea Dodge Low in NJ. He attended Summit, NJ schools, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Dartmouth College in 1954, and Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth, MS, in 1955. He was NROTC at Dartmouth and spent 1955 to 1958 in the US Navy as Chief Engineer on the Destroyer USS Hawkins. He married Anne Eshelman in 1957. His post-grad studies were in Engineering Mechanics at Columbia University (1959-61). Dana and Anne lived in NY, NJ, and WV before settling for 44 years in Old Greenwich, CT.
After two years with another firm, Dana joined the international firm TAMS Consultants, Inc., Engineers and Architects in NYC in 1960, and relished traveling throughout the developing countries of the world, fascinated by the different cultures in the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Dana became a Principal in 1973 and President of TAMS in 1992, retiring in 1996. From 1980 to 2005 he was actively involved in the non-profit International Road Federation (IRF), becoming Chairman of the IRF World Executive Board 2003-05. Anne was fortunate to join him at many regional and world IRF meetings.
Dana's volunteer activities were extensive; he was active in the First Congregational Church of Greenwich, CT and, after moving to NH became involved in the Lyme Congregational Church before his health declined. In his retirement, Dana became extremely interested in the challenges of homelessness. He became very involved in two organizations working to break the cycle of food insecurity and homelessness; Inspirica (formerly St. Luke's LifeWorks) in Stamford, CT and The Upper Valley Haven in White River Jct., VT. From 2003 to 2010 Dana served on the Board of Inspirica and was Chairman of the Board from 2007 to 2010. When Dana and Anne moved to Hanover, NH in 2012 he volunteered weekly at The Upper Valley Haven.
He adored his family's residence on Lake Morey in Fairlee, VT where he vacationed every year of his life until 2020. In 1984, Dana co-founded the Lake Morey Foundation, serving as its president from 1994 to 2010. He was also an active member of the Lake Morey Protective Association his entire adult life.
Dana and Anne had many wonderful family downhill ski trips with their children and grandchildren. They skied locally at the Dartmouth Skiway and Killington, VT, as well as at western US and European ski resorts. Dana enjoyed skiing with everyone and often led the way down the trail!
Dana was a great lover of the outdoors, excelling at track and field, tennis, golf, and many other sports. He was a member of the Innis Arden Golf Club for 30 years and an avid hiker, completing the Appalachian Trail over three years in his late sixties (1999-2001).
Dana is survived by Anne Low, his wife of 63 years, and their three children: Ginny Pomeroy (Greg Pomeroy) of Gorham, ME, Rick Low of Portland, OR, and Chris Low of Cocoa Beach, FL; grandchildren Ben Pomeroy (Paige Pomeroy), Caitlin Pomeroy, and Jill Low; great-granddaughter Isa Grace Pomeroy; and brother Calvin Low.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dana may be made to Inspirica at 141 Franklin Street, Stamford, CT 06901, www.inspiricaCT.org
or Upper Valley Haven at 713 Hartford Avenue, White River Jct., VT 05001, www.uppervalleyhaven.org
.
There will be a Celebration of Dana's life in 2021 when we can gather with family and friends.