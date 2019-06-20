|
|
Danyelle Altman
Danyelle Rhea Davis Altman, 42, wife of Marshall Bennett Altman both passed away Mothers Day May 12, 2019.
Born April 15, 1977 in Greenwich and resid. daughter of Theresa Palazzo of Greenwich, Danyelle and Marshall were adoring, loving parents enjoying their family outdoor activities, camping, boating, and fishing. Danyelle worked as admin. at Charleston SC School of the Arts. Survivors include 3 daughters Lydia, 13, Baye, 9, Poppi, 7, residents of Georgetown SC, GG, 95, Mary Palazzo of Greenwich, stepfather Steve Schiano of Norwalk, father Glenn Davis of FL.
A Celebration of Life on Sat. June 29, 2019 in Georgetown, SC. Online condolences may be left www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown in charge of arrangements, 843-485-4242.
Flowers arrangements can be made w/Accents by Judy, 843-303-0933.
Published in Greenwich Time on June 23, 2019