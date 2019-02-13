GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT
View Map
Wake
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Daulat Dipshan Obituary
Daulat Dipshan
Daulat Dipshan of Greenwich, CT passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully on February 7 at the age of 68. He is survived by his four children, Nalisha, Shivaun, Ricci and Aurum, as well as his brother Gobind and sisters Padma, Hema and Nirmala. He was predeceased by his late wife Maya Harilela.
Daulat was born in Manilla, Philippines in 1950 to his loving parents Dipchand Dayaldas and Kalawanti Dipchand. After leaving home at the age of 17, he traveled around Asia and Africa before settling down in Toronto to start his career in hospitality. He then relocated to New York City in the 1970s where he worked as the General Manager of the UN Plaza Hotel. It was during this time that he met his wife Maya. The couple soon welcomed two daughters into their lives, and shortly after moving to Greenwich, two sons.
During his career, Daulat was a successful hotelier. Following the death of his wife in 2005, he devoted his time to promoting natural medicine and healthy living.
Above all, Daulat was a loving husband, father and brother. He was also an unwavering optimist who was committed to creating a lasting impact on the lives of everyone he met.
Daulat will be sorely missed by his family and friends who will carry on his legacy of hope, unequivocal love and taking time to live life to its fullest.
A wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 14 and Friday, February 15 at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home at 31 Arch Street in Greenwich, Connecticut.
A memorial service will be held in celebration of his life from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 16 at Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home at 104 Myrtle Ave. in Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Children's Hope India at www.childrenshopeindia.org/.
Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 13, 2019
