David Prindiville Hotz, Jr.

David Prindiville Hotz, Jr. of Milford, CT, beloved husband of Constance "Connie" Hotz, and father to Allison and Emily Hotz passed away peacefully at his home on April 7, 2019. He was 62.

David was born on January 12, 1957 in Greenwich, CT. He was the son of the late Phyllis Kellogg and David Prindiville Hotz. David graduated from Avon Old Farms School, attended Syracuse University, and worked in the telecommunications industry.

David's love of friends and family was evident in his quick, impish smile, hearty hugs, and loving wit. David loved nothing more than to spend time with his loved ones enjoying fishing, the ocean, and nature with some rock and roll thrown in.

Survivors include his wife Connie, daughters Allison and Emily, his sister Pam and brother Ross and their children and grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Norfield Congregational Church in Weston, CT. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Audubon Society. To leave online condolences, please visit the website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.