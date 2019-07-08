David Lee Downs

David Lee Downs passed away on July 4, 2019 at his home in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was 89 years old.

He lived in Manhattan and Pelham Manor, New York before moving to Greenwich.

Mr. Downs was born in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Princeton University, Class of 1951. He served in the Navy from 1951-1955 in the Mediterranean and the Far East. When he left the Navy, he joined the Hanover Bank. He went on to be the Vice President of Manufacturers' Hanover Trust, Executive Vice President of Topper Toys and Chairman and CEO of Topper Toys, Hong Kong. Upon returning to the United States he joined Clabir Corporation and later pursued interests in Publishing, Real Estate and Travel Industries.

In Greenwich he served as Chairman of the Red Cross and was a regular blood donor (118 pints). In later life, he became a member of the Greenwich R.M.A and volunteered as Treasurer of the Salvation Army in Greenwich. He loved to sail, play bridge, read and be with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Whipple Downs, his two sons, David Lee Downs Jr. and John Landers Downs, a daughter, Elizabeth Downs Barnaby, and three grandchildren: Kathryn Landers Barnaby, Laura Whipple Barnaby and Sarah Regan Barnaby.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 7671, Greenwich, CT. Published in Greenwich Time on July 9, 2019