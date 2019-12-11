|
|
David Hill Maddalene
David Hill Maddalene transitioned on December 9, 2019 at Greenwich Hospital. David was born on March 15, 1930 in the Greenville Hospital in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late Silvie and Frank Maddalene. David graduated from the Henry Snyder High School in Jersey City. He went on to receive a Graphic Arts diploma from the Newark Fine Arts & Industrial Arts School. He then worked for the Fletcher Smith Studios in Manhattan. In 1951, he served in the U. S. Army in Korea with the artillery forces. He was honorably discharged in 1953 with the rank of Sergeant. He was awarded the Korean Service medal with 3 bronze stars, and the United Nations and National Defense Service medals. After service, he was employed by American Visual Arts in Manhattan. In 1958, he married Julie Shearer. After 15 years, the marriage ended in divorce. Later, David married Jessie Neeley, who died of cancer in 1984. David then moved to Greenwich and worked for Arena Associates for 18 years. He was employed by Penny Press for 16 years, until retirement. In 1996, he married Anne Salerno Cotrupe. They later moved to Milford, Connecticut for 8 years before returning to Greenwich. David served as a Healing touch volunteer at the Bendheim Cancer Center in Greenwich for 6 years after surviving Stage 4 cancer. David is survived by his wife, Anne, and by his step-children Woody and Michael Neeley, Mark Cotrupe and Donna (Nick) Becerra.
In his memory, please share a favorite joke with a relative, or friend.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Hollister, Dr. Rana and Dr. Chu at Greenwich Hospital for their care in helping David transition. Also, a special thanks to Cheryl McFadden of Christ Church who gave him pastoral comfort in his last days.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 14, 2019