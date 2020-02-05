|
|
David Fairfield Ogilvy
David Fairfield Ogilvy- died peacefully on February 3, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones after a valiant fight with Multiple Myeloma.
Born on September 19, 1942, in Princeton, New Jersey, David was the son of David Mackenzie Ogilvy and Melinda Graeme Street Ogilvy, who moved to Old Greenwich in 1948 when David was five. David was the beloved husband of Anne Zahringer Ogilvy and the devoted father of Melinda Fairfield Ogilvy and Charlotte and Wells Poler. In addition to his children with his wife Anne, he is survived by his step children of his first marriage, Fridolf, William, Stillman and Christopher Hanson.
David attended Riverside School, Greenwich Country Day School, Brunswick School, and the Hotchkiss School. He received his BA from the University of Virginia and studied at the University Aix-Marseille in Aix-en-Provence, France. He was former president of the Greenwich Association of Realtors.
David adored and was proud of his family, enjoyed his many friends and loved sailing, skiing, old cars, and his beloved Greenwich. He was a member of the Round Hill Club and the Belle Haven Club, where he previously served as Commodore.
David was the former President and owner of David Ogilvy & Associates, a leading force in Greenwich real estate for over 40 years. His independent firm was the exclusive Christie's International Real Estate affiliate for Greenwich prior to his sale of the firm to Sotheby's International Realty in 2019. David was a renowned salesman and revered in his field.
David had a great interest in the preservation of open space for future generations and was committed to maintaining the wonderful quality of life Greenwich affords its residents. David initiated and was the Chairman of the "100 Days to Save Treetops", the successful fundraising campaign to raise $11.5 million to save the former Holman estate development and protecting 110 acres of environmentally fragile property on the Mianus River. He was on the Selectman's Advisory Committee and was instrumental in the acquisition of the Pomerance-Tuchman property in Cos Cob. He was also involved in the town's acquisition of the Laddins Rock Preserve in Old Greenwich. David has been cited with awards for his conservation work and was the first person to receive the Audubon's Lifetime Conservation Award and was recently honored as one of only two recipients ever to receive the Boys & Girls Club National Medallion award.
David was devoted to Greenwich and the community and was selected as the Rotary Club Citizen of the Year in 2010 and exemplified the organization's motto of "Service Above Self" in his long list of volunteer efforts. He was on the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, a former President of the Greenwich Land Trust and an honorary member of the Board of Directors. David also previously served on the Board of the YMCA, the Mead Institute, and the Mead School. He was on the Advisory Board of the Teen Center, the Greenwich Point Conservancy, the Greenwich Tree Conservancy, and the Advisory Council of the Greenwich Historical Society. He was committed to the Greenwich Country Day School where he was a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award, the United Way, Greenwich Hospital, supported the Junior League, and was actively involved in the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Church Greenwich at 254 East Putnam Avenue on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Christ Church for beautification of the grounds or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 6, 2020