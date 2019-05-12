Dr. David Resnick

A lifelong resident of Greenwich, Dr. David Resnick passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Resnick, 99 years old, grew up on Northfield Street, 4th Ward and helped his parents, Sam and Sarah operate a small family grocery store during the depression. He attended Greenwich High School, UConn and the Pennsylvania School of Optometry.

Dr. Resnick served as a flight officer, 2nd Lt. Navigator and flew on B29s during WW2 and later was an Optometrist in Greenwich for many years.

He was married for 68 years to Florence Marshall and had 3 daughters. He served Greenwich as a member of the Auxiliary Police Force, the Board of Ethics and the RTM.

David is survived by his wife, Florence, daughters Susan (Evan Berk), Karen (William Levin), Dale (Robert Riemer), grandchildren Michael, Jessica, Mollie, Rachel, Sam and great-grandchildren Cora, Asher, Jake and Maya.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday (TODAY) May 13, 2019 at Riversville Cemetery on Memory Lane Greenwich, CT. Donations in his memory can be made to the . Published in GreenwichTime on May 12, 2019