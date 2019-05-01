Dawn Bradford Lundell

Dawn Elizabeth Bradford Lundell, 71, of John's Creek, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 4, 2018 while vacationing in Maui, Hawaii. She was preceded in death in 2007 by her beloved husband, Glenn William Lundell. Dawn was born June 23, 1947 in Greenwich, daughter of the late Charles Searls Bradford and Marjorie (Keeler) Bradford. She was a graduate of Greenwich High School, class of 1965, and Chamberlayne Junior College in Boston, MA in 1967. Dawn and Glenn (GHS class of 1963) were married in 1973 at the Second Congregational Church in Greenwich. At that time, Dawn was a medical assistant in the office of the late John P. Murphy, M.D., in Cos Cob.

Dawn was the devoted mother of Heather Lundell Dorrance and her husband Paul of Chillicothe, OH. She was the beloved grandmother of Caleb William (9), Carissa May (7) and Caitlin Elizabeth (5). She was the adored sister of Jeanne Donovan and her husband, William of Southbury, Ruth Vogt and her husband, Roger of Portland, ME, William Bradford of Woodbury, and Donald Bradford and his wife, Lucia of Stamford. She is survived also by brother-in-law Robert A. Lundell and his wife, Mary of Tuscaloosa, AL; nieces Krista-Leigh Donovan and Stacy Barnes; nephews Kyle Vogt, Adam Vogt, Kirk Lundell, and 4 great-nieces and nephews.

Dawn was an active and vibrant member of John's Creek United Methodist Church where she especially enjoyed her role as a kitchen angel, serving dinner on Wednesday nights. A Celebration of Life Service was held at JCUMC on November 27, 2018 with Dr. D. B. Shelnutt, Jr. officiating. Dawn will be remembered always for her kind, gracious, generous, beautiful spirit and smile. Contributions may be made in Dawn's memory to .