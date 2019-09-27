|
|
Deborah A. DeMartino Ryan
Deborah A. DeMartino Ryan, 56, beloved wife of Michael Ryan passed away peacefully with family at her side on September 26, 2019.
Debbie was born on September 3, 1963 and raised in Greenwich, CT. She graduated from Greenwich High School, class of 1981, and attended Post College. In her younger years, Debbie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, volleyball, and cards. She was an avid cook and baker, a talent she had developed through years in the kitchen with her grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents, Rich and Sandy DeMartino of Greenwich, CT; Cindy Lyall of Greenwich, CT, Billy DeMartino (Yan) of Stamford, CT, Beth Acerbo (Michael) of Greenwich, CT. She was a cherished Aunt to Alexander Lyall and Michael Acerbo, whom she adored.
Friends and Family may visit Castiglione Funeral Home Inc., 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT on Sunday, September 29, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT. Should friends desire, donations may be made to Neighbor to Neighbor at www.ntngreenwich.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019