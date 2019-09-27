GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ryan Obituary
Deborah A. DeMartino Ryan
Deborah A. DeMartino Ryan, 56, beloved wife of Michael Ryan passed away peacefully with family at her side on September 26, 2019.
Debbie was born on September 3, 1963 and raised in Greenwich, CT. She graduated from Greenwich High School, class of 1981, and attended Post College. In her younger years, Debbie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, volleyball, and cards. She was an avid cook and baker, a talent she had developed through years in the kitchen with her grandmother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents, Rich and Sandy DeMartino of Greenwich, CT; Cindy Lyall of Greenwich, CT, Billy DeMartino (Yan) of Stamford, CT, Beth Acerbo (Michael) of Greenwich, CT. She was a cherished Aunt to Alexander Lyall and Michael Acerbo, whom she adored.
Friends and Family may visit Castiglione Funeral Home Inc., 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT on Sunday, September 29, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT. Should friends desire, donations may be made to Neighbor to Neighbor at www.ntngreenwich.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castiglione Funeral Home
Download Now