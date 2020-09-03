Deborah Gray Warfield

November 18, 1941- September 1, 2020 Deborah Gray Warfield, born November 18, 1941, Nutley, NJ. Daughter to Virginia B. Gray Warfield and Roy N. Warfield.

Deborah graduated from Edison High School, Tulsa, Oklahoma 1959 and continued her education at Berkeley Business School. Her first job was with House Beautiful Magazine; highlighted by attending the 1961 Inaugural Ball for John F. Kennedy and accompanied by her date from West Point. She finished her career as Director of Operations at Meals on Wheels (10 years).

In 1962, she was married to Bruce Nelson Lundberg and blessed with two sons, Kurt R. Lundberg and Erik B. Lundberg, daughter-in-law Marina Lundberg, Alyssa Lundberg, granddaughter.

She is survived by her sisters, Jill Belmont and Nancy Warfield who also reside in Fairfield County; brother-in-law Richard Belmont, their children, Holly and Dominic Errico, deceased nephew Christoper Belmont, Nicole and Matt Weiss and Kyle Rogers. Great neices to Isabella and Gianna Errico and Mason Weiss.

Services will be closed to the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Hospital for Children with Cancer.



