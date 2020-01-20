Home

Debra Bell of Torrington,Ct passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2020. Born in Greenwich, CT to Jane C. DelFavero Bell and Anthony Bell on Dec. 18,1957.She was loving, caring, faithful, and compassionate. She is survived by her younger sister Darlene, Aunt Liz, Aunt Fran, Aunt Ro and Uncle John, Uncle Larry and Aunt Rosemarie and other relatives. Cheerful and oh so kind to everyone,she will be GREATLY missed.A mass at Sacred Heart Church,95 A Henry St, Greenwich,Ct on Jan. 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. and Christian Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 21, 2020
