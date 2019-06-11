Derek A. Rigano

Feb 15, 1991-Jun 7, 2019Derek A. Rigano born February 15, 1991, died on June 7, 2019. He was 28. He will be greatly missed by his parents Frank and Sue, his brothers, Cliff, Craig and especially Michael, his younger brother and confidant. In Canada he is mourned by his grandmother, Margaret Holman, uncles Nicholas Holman, Aunt Judith Holman (husband Peter) and cousin Riley Holman-Galinger. Derek was predeceased by his grandfather, Dr. Derek Holman who died on May 20, eighteen days earlier. Derek was born at Greenwich Hospital. He attended North Street Elementary School, Central Middle School and Greenwich High School. He has a network of friends across the country who will mourn with us. Derek's empathy, sense of humor and loyalty to family and friends will warm our hearts forever. Please join us on Friday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich to celebrate Derek's life and remember the many ways in which he touched our hearts and impacted our lives. Committal will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com or www.stamfordadvocate.com. Memorial donations in Derek's memory may be made to the or to NAMI, the National Alliance of Mental Illness, www.nami.org Published in GreenwichTime on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary