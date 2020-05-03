Diamante Bellantoni
1930 - 2020
Diamante Bellantoni
Diamante Bellantoni, of Santa Barbara, passed away on April 29, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was 89 years old.
Diamante was born on September 9, 1930 in Greenwich, Connecticut, to Sadie and John Bellantoni. She was the youngest of five children: sisters Mary and Ursela (Lucy), and brothers Joseph (John) and Anthony.
She attended school in Port Chester, New York, where she met her high school sweetheart Joe Corsaro. They married in 1950 at St. Mary's Church. In 1957, they moved to Monroe, Connecticut, following the birth of their daughter Diane Robin. The family relocated to California in 1960.
Diamante was loved by and will be missed by many. She is survived by Joe Corsaro, their daughter Diane Robin Corsaro Young (Kelly Young), and her beloved Chihuahua Chica.
A private burial will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara. Services are being coordinated by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary. A memorial service and mass will be held in late summer or fall.

Published in Greenwich Time on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Burial
Funeral services provided by
McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary
2020 Chapala Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
(805) 699-5944
