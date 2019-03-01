GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Gerli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Gerli


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Diana Gerli Obituary
Diana Gerli
In loving memory of Diana Susan Gerli (DiDi), 68, who passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Old Greenwich, CT. DiDi, daughter of the late Jean and John E. Gerli, was born in Greenwich, CT on May 26, 1950. She attended Greenwich schools throughout her elementary and middle school years, graduating from Greenwich High School in 1967.
DiDi loved her garden, cooking, bird-watching, the ocean and spending time with family and friends.
DiDi is survived by her brother John E. Gerli, Jr., (Jay) of Sharon, CT, sister Eleanor Gerli (Ellie) of Old Greenwich, brother Alexander Gerli (Sandy) of Wendell, NC, and sister Margaret Whittelsey (Lynne) of Sun Valley, ID. She adored all of her nieces and nephews, John E. Gerli III (Johnny), Margaret Fillingham (Marnie), Linda Bilowz, Bennett Gerli, Brooks Gerli, Alexander Gerli and Carrington Gerli. She was very proud of all of her great-nieces and nephews, Jack, Meg and Patricia Gerli, Hugh and Zoe Fillingham, Will and Brooke Bilowz and Tate Gerli. And adored her goddaughter Sarah Ripengo and her daughters Kaitlyn, Brooke and Peyton.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
Download Now