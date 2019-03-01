Diana Gerli

In loving memory of Diana Susan Gerli (DiDi), 68, who passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Old Greenwich, CT. DiDi, daughter of the late Jean and John E. Gerli, was born in Greenwich, CT on May 26, 1950. She attended Greenwich schools throughout her elementary and middle school years, graduating from Greenwich High School in 1967.

DiDi loved her garden, cooking, bird-watching, the ocean and spending time with family and friends.

DiDi is survived by her brother John E. Gerli, Jr., (Jay) of Sharon, CT, sister Eleanor Gerli (Ellie) of Old Greenwich, brother Alexander Gerli (Sandy) of Wendell, NC, and sister Margaret Whittelsey (Lynne) of Sun Valley, ID. She adored all of her nieces and nephews, John E. Gerli III (Johnny), Margaret Fillingham (Marnie), Linda Bilowz, Bennett Gerli, Brooks Gerli, Alexander Gerli and Carrington Gerli. She was very proud of all of her great-nieces and nephews, Jack, Meg and Patricia Gerli, Hugh and Zoe Fillingham, Will and Brooke Bilowz and Tate Gerli. And adored her goddaughter Sarah Ripengo and her daughters Kaitlyn, Brooke and Peyton.

Funeral arrangements will be private. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary